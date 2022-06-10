GFA boss Kurt Okraku congratulates Kassena Nankana FC on winning Upper East Division Two Middle League

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, has congratulated Kassena Nankana United Football Club on their promotion to the national Division One League for next season.

The Navrongo-based club defeated Catholic Stars, Samba Stars, and Sheaga A-Real Town to win the Upper East Regional Division Two Middle League title.

‘’My dear President and CEO of Kassena Nankena United Football Club, on behalf of the entire Ghana Football Association, I extend my warmest congratulations to you for emerging as the 2021/2022 Upper East Regional Division Two League Champions."

"To the players, technical team and management, I say AYEKOO!"

"Hard work, dedication and unbridled passion are all attributes associated with champions and a I believe your football club matched up unreservedly during the season."

"It is our sincere hope that as Champions of your Regional League, you will continue to demonstrate a winning mind-set for your fans, your team and for the Upper East Regional Division Two League as a whole."

"I am very proud of your achievement and urge you not to rest, as you strive to make your region and Ghana proud’’ the statement read.

Kassena Nankana United Football Club will compete in Zone One of next season’s National Division One League.