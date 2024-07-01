GFA boss Kurt Okraku eulogises Vision FC President Michael Osekre, Coach Hamza Obeng at Club's End of Season Awards night

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, attended the End of Season Awards night organised by newly-promoted Premier League outfit, Vision FC, on Sunday June 30, 2024.

President Simeon-Okraku praised the club for their dogged determination, focus, resilience and commitment in securing a historic qualification to the elite division of Ghana football.

Ten (10) awards were handed to individuals for their significant contributions to the forward march of the Ghana Premier League new boys on Sunday night at the Awards gala held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The President took the opportunity to eulogise Club President Michael Osekre, for his foresight in identifying and hiring a young and talented coach Hamza Obeng Mohammed, who masterminded the side's qualification to the top-tier of Ghanaian football.

"I am very happy today. Happy in the sense that when you dream and see a vision and act on it and its actualised, you should be happy. We are told that 25-years ago, there was a dream. Twenty-five (25) down the line, we're realising the vision. It's been 25-years of an imperfect pathway. It's been 25-years of self-belief, dedication and determination to realise the dream," he said

"First of all, I will pay huge respect to the technical team led by Hamza (Obeng Mohammed). I remember the day the President of this club (Michael Osekre), came to inform me about his decision to employ Hamza. I thought it was not the best idea and made this known to Michael on the two occasions on which he sought my opinion. Michael was persistent and ultimately went on to hire him because of his belief in the young man."

"Today, Hamza has led a team of dedicated warriors into the Premier League," he said, amidst applause. There is one good thing to learn from the interaction between my good self and Michael (Osekre). Team work pays, team work wins and team work is always the way. Michael identified a talent in Hamza, didn't relent despite the doubt and it has eventually ended in praise."

President Simeon-Okraku offered advice to Hamza Obeng Mohammed, who will now be the club's First Team Assistant Coach

"I want to tell Hamza that if he keeps to his way and retains the quality of being a team player, he will always be a winner. Today should be the beginning of many wins for Hamza as a Coach, for the men who believe in his work, and for the people he'll be working with on this journey."

"Hamza is a winner today because he worked in tandem with the management of the team. Hamza, keep to your virtues, your quality, beliefs and team work; these will take you very, very far." he advised the young former Hearts of Oak and Medeama assistant coach.

"It is very important for all of us to appreciate the work of our coaches. It is also important for us to honour the men who have secured the honours. You guys have done it. You should be proud of the investment in Vision Football Club. You should be proud of this achievement. Your names will go down into the history books as the foremost group that qualified this team to the Premier League of Ghana.

The President underlined the sharp difference between the Premier League and the country's second-tier league.

"There is a big difference between the Premier League and the Division One League. There is a huge difference and your Club President is already taking notice of the sharp difference. But what you have achieved should serve a s big motivation to push the adrenalin levels of each of you to much higher heights. I've always said the road ahead of us will be tough and rough. But when you stay together as a team, you will win championships."

"I know the management of the team will do whatever it takes to provide you with the needed working environment for you to achieve your dreams. Vision FC, per your own history, are resilient and competitive: I believe those attributes will be seen on the pitch when you play your early games in the Premier League."

He reserved special praise for the management of the team and urged corporate support for the Premier League newbies.

"To the management, this is just the beginning. This hurdle is cleared but there is a lot more to be done. Trusting, believing and respecting each other, will take you places. There will be challenging times, moments of misunderstanding and many happy times; but its important for all of you to believe in the vision and stay within the vision.

"Our fans, media partners, friends from corporate Ghana, you have a new friend in Vision Football Club. Vision has arrived! We, the older guards in the Premier League, must all open our arms and embrace Vision Football Club into the Premier League." he concluded.

Midfielder Emmanuel Kyei Baffour was crowned the Club's Player of the Season while Labaran Majeed Alidu was voted Young Player of the Season.

Deceased former Physical trainer Roy Ricky Romeo, received the President's Special Award posthumously for his contribution to the club.

Club legend Gideon Offei, whose rocket against Akatsi All Stars was voted Goal of the Season, also received Lifetime Achievement Award alongside Coach Hamza Obeng Mohammed.