GFA boss Kurt Okraku explains importance of newly launched Ghana Football School

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku believes the newly launched Ghana Football School will improve various facets of the game in the country.

The Ghana Football School is an initiative from the football federation, which will provide the necessary skill set for individuals interested in playing a role in the game.

The FA partnered four tertiary institutions, including UPSA and the University of Ghana to roll out the new module.

“The Ghana Football School will provide everyone with the opportunity to acquire the necessary skill set. This is the best chance we can create for our ex-footballers, who have a lot more to offer than what they are currently doing,” Okraku said.

“By leveraging the expertise and knowledge of former footballers, the GFA intends to advance the sport in Ghana.

“The Ghana Football School will work closely with these institutions to determine the best ways to support our legends in achieving the career pathways they desire beyond their time on the football pitch,” he added.