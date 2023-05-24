GFA boss Kurt Okraku highlights increased confidence in Ghanaian football governance

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has expressed his belief that there is a heightened level of confidence in the governance of football in Ghana during his tenure.

With approximately five months remaining until the end of his four-year mandate, which began in 2019 after corruption was exposed in football governance through the "number 12" investigation, Okraku claims significant progress has been made under his leadership.

While Okraku has faced criticism for his leadership style, he remains optimistic about the advancements made in Ghanaian football during his stewardship. In an interview with Super Sport, he confidently stated, "I can tell you with authority that revenues into the football association have increased more than before. This tells you that there is an increased level of confidence in the governance of football in this country."

Okraku attributed the growth in revenues to the association's commitment to operating in a transparent and open manner. He believes that this approach has been appreciated by the corporate world, reflecting an endorsement of their agenda.

Okraku is expected to seek re-election later this year.