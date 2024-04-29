GFA boss Kurt Okraku lauds Dreams FC’s remarkable CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has commended Dreams FC for their impressive CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Okraku acknowledges that despite their 3-0 loss against Zamalek on Sunday in Kumasi, resulting in their exit from the tournament, the players gave their all.

Dreams had aimed to reach the final, aiming to become the first Ghanaian side in 20 years to do so, but faced a formidable challenge against the experienced Egyptians. Zamalek progressed to the final with a 3-0 aggregate victory, following a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.

In their debut appearance, Dreams exceeded expectations by reaching the group stage, where they topped their group. They further advanced by eliminating Malian giants Stade Malien to reach the semi-finals.

Okraku wrote on Facebook, "STIIIILLLLLLLLLL believe guys. You guys gave your best on this journey. Unfortunately, you could not make the final round but be proud that you invested 100million% towards this challenge."

"Again, even though you did not win the trophy, you still managed to write your names in history...semis on your first attempt after 20 years by any Ghanaian club......."