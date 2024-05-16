GFA boss Kurt Okraku offers guidance to newly formed U16 national team

Players and officials from the recently established national U16 boys team paid a visit to Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku at the GFA Headquarters in Accra.

During their visit on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Okraku engaged with enthusiastic players and officials, offering them valuable advice on various aspects of the game.

He encouraged them to maintain focus, stay positive, and follow the guidance of the technical team as they embark on their journey towards growth and potential stardom.

Furthermore, Okraku assured the team of the GFA's unwavering logistical and financial support as they strive to develop their talents for both personal growth and the future prosperity of Ghanaian football.

The team's visit to the GFA headquarters coincided with the absence of coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey, who was occupied with preparing his team, Nations FC, for their upcoming Premier League match against Accra Lions at home on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The establishment of the U16 national team underscores Ghana's progressive approach to football development, reflecting the country's football philosophy, which prioritizes the holistic growth of players from a young age.

This philosophy emphasises not only technical skills but also the cultivation of strong character traits and values.