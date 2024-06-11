GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

GFA boss Kurt Okraku praises Black Stars for thrilling win over CAR

Published on: 11 June 2024
GFA boss Kurt Okraku praises Black Stars for thrilling win over CAR
Black Stars players applaud fans following the win against Central African Republic

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has praised the Black Stars for their thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifier on Monday.

Jordan Ayew put Ghana ahead with an early penalty, but the Black Stars trailed 2-1 at the break after the visitors capitalised on defensive frailties.

Ayew netted twice in the second half, and Ghana ultimately secured a win to top Group I, despite Louis Mafouta’s treble for CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

"On behalf of this country, I guess the sound from outside this premises tells all of us the enormity and the importance of this victory to Ghanaians. You guys have fought a good fight and gave it your all and you touched the hearts, and homes and souls of 30M+ Ghanaians today," Okraku told the players after the game.

"We don’t have too much to say today but to say how grateful we are for the fight. I really thank you from the bottom of my heart for this victory. It is a very good one; let’s take the positives, all the positives that will come out of this game. I only came to say thank you, we appreciate you a lot," he added.

Ghana now leads Group I with nine points after three victories and one loss in the qualifiers.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

