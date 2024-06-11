GFA boss Kurt Okraku praises Black Stars for thrilling win over CAR

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has praised the Black Stars for their thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifier on Monday.

Jordan Ayew put Ghana ahead with an early penalty, but the Black Stars trailed 2-1 at the break after the visitors capitalised on defensive frailties.

Ayew netted twice in the second half, and Ghana ultimately secured a win to top Group I, despite Louis Mafouta’s treble for CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

"On behalf of this country, I guess the sound from outside this premises tells all of us the enormity and the importance of this victory to Ghanaians. You guys have fought a good fight and gave it your all and you touched the hearts, and homes and souls of 30M+ Ghanaians today," Okraku told the players after the game.

"We don’t have too much to say today but to say how grateful we are for the fight. I really thank you from the bottom of my heart for this victory. It is a very good one; let’s take the positives, all the positives that will come out of this game. I only came to say thank you, we appreciate you a lot," he added.

Ghana now leads Group I with nine points after three victories and one loss in the qualifiers.