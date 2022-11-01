GFA boss Kurt Okraku reveals how supports from Ghanaians helped Black Stars qualify for the World Cup

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has praised Ghanaians for showing their unwavering support to the Black Stars during the playoffs against Nigeria.

The Black Stars edged rivals Nigeria in a two-legged affair to make a return to the global stage.

"When Ghana was paired to play against Nigeria, there were a lot of doubting Thomas, but I remember my words to our warriors in the changing room of the Baba Yara Sports stadium after the game that ended 0:0," Okraku said as quoted by ghanafa.org.

"One of the phrases I used is that, we are Ghana and regardless of the score line in Kumasi, we will go to Abuja and make history. In the end, we showed that we are Ghana."

"Because we had undiluted support from each and every one of you, our country men and women, from the President of the republic and our Sports Minister.

"That should tell all of us that individual players don’t win, individual talents don't win, team work wins and if it is that we all work as a team, we will always win this and in all occasions that we have won trophies, we showed our ability to stay as a unit and as a family.

"This quality has never deserted our country. At all times, when the chips are very low, Ghana shows up as a family and we made it on 29th March as a family.

"Everybody in this country responded to my clarion call to wake up and support the Black Stars because it is the only national football team we have. We realized that when the whole country was united behind the Black Stars, it had a multiplied effect on the adrenalin of the players and they showed it on the pitch. At the end, it was not Nigeria going to the World Cup but its Ghana and we are Ghana."