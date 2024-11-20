GFA boss Kurt Okraku reveals plans to extend bus acquisition initiative to benefit more clubs

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has revealed plans to extend the bus acquisition initiative to support more clubs in the coming seasons.

Speaking during the presentation of buses to nine clubs on Wednesday, November 20, at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr. Okraku reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.

“Today we're here to see the fulfilment of that singular promise by the Executive Council of the Football Association.

“The acquisition of these buses was funded by increased inflows generated through various collective efforts at the time. This initiative is part of the merit awards for the 2023/2024 season. We aim to extend this effort to other clubs in the upcoming season, with details to be announced soon,” he stated.

The ceremony saw the presentation of buses to the top three teams from each of the three zones in the 2023-24 Access Bank Division One League.

The beneficiary clubs include Basake Holy Stars, Young Apostles, Vision FC, New Edubiase, Okwahu United, Techiman Heroes FC, Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, Hohoe United and Victory Club Warriors.

This initiative forms part of the GFA’s merit awards scheme aimed at rewarding excellence and promoting the development of football at all levels.

The gesture fulfils a pledge made by the GFA President during the 29th General Assembly held in Kumasi on July 10, 2023.