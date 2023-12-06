GFA boss Kurt Okraku sends congratulatory message to Black Queens after WAFCON qualification

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has congratulated the Black Queens following their qualification for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana edged Namibia 3-2 on aggregate to make a return to the tournament, which will be hosted in Morocco next year.

The Black Queens last appeared at the WAFCON in 2018, but with their impressive run under coach Nora Hauptle, the team is expected to compete for the ultimate in Morocco.

"Congratulations, Black Queens. Ghana is proud of what you represent; Passion, Determination & Hard work. Ayekoo to the entire team," he wrote on X.

The Black Queens have lost only one game since the Swiss trainer took over from Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe.

The has also scored a whopping 34 goals in ten matches and conceded only two goals.

Meanwhile, twelve countries including champions South Africa and record winners Nigeria have qualified for the tournament.

The draw for the group stages of the competition will be held next year.