GFA boss Kurt Okraku supports assaulted referee Sakina Nasara

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has visited Mohammed Sakina Nasara, the female referee who was assaulted in Tamale last week.

Nasara endured physical injuries as a result of the attack but has since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

During the visit, Okraku expressed his concern and offered his physical support to Nasara. He assured her that both the GFA and the Ghana Police Service are committed to ensuring justice is served in the case.

"I know the Regional Football Association has been very supportive since the incident, but I also made a stopover to offer you physical support," Okraku stated. "Together with the Ghana Police Service, we will ensure justice for you."

He also commended Nasara for her dedication and contributions to football, acknowledging that such unfortunate events can discourage individuals from pursuing their passion. However, he emphasized the GFA's commitment to rectifying such wrongdoings.

Okraku was accompanied by Alhaji Hassan Rhyzzo, Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association, and John Ansah, a member of the Safety and Security Committee. Eugene Nobel, a member of the Division One League Board, and Henry Asante Twum, Director of Communications, were also present during the visit.

The perpetrator, Iddrisu Napara, head coach of lower-tier side Tiyumba Ladies FC, is currently in custody after pleading guilty to the offence.