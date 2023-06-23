GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

GFA boss Kurt Okraku thanks Wintogo Chief for land after technical centre completion

Published on: 23 June 2023
GFA boss Kurt Okraku thanks Wintogo Chief for land after technical centre completion

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku paid a courtesy visit to Naaba Moses Aganzoa Konkesibugum, the chief of Wintogo in the Upper East Region of Ghana, on Thursday.

The purpose of the visit was to commission a newly constructed technical centre for football in the region.

The facility, currently in its phase one of completion, will feature a FIFA Standard Astroturf, dressing rooms, and a spectator stand. The Astroturf construction has already been finished and is set to be officially commissioned on Friday.

During the visit, President Okraku and his team expressed their gratitude to Naaba Moses Anganzoa Konkesibugum for providing the land on which the facility was built. In response, Naaba Moses expressed his appreciation for the honour bestowed upon him and wished the association success in all their endeavours.

Once fully completed, the Wintogo Technical Development Center will serve as a hub for various football programs, including coaching courses, hosting junior national team camps, acting as a match centre for Premier and Division One League games, and more.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more