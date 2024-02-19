GFA boss Kurt Okraku visits Kumasi, shares vision for grassroots development

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku recently visited Kumasi to meet with the Executive Council of the Ashanti Regional Football Association (ARFA) and share his vision for grassroots development in the region.

The meeting focused on various initiatives aimed at strengthening the foundation of football in the region, including support for colts football, women's football, and referee development.

Okraku highlighted the importance of identifying and nurturing young talent, citing the Catch Them Young refereeing policy as a key component of this effort.

He also emphasised the need for coaching education and encouraged regional coaches to take advantage of licensing opportunities provided by the GFA.

In addition, Okraku discussed the provision of footballs and financial support for regional teams, as well as allowances for regional chairmen and vice chairmen.

He also underscored the significance of referee development, stressing the need to provide support systems and subventions for referee managers across the 10 football regions.

During the visit, the ARFA Executive Council elected Isaac Adu Gasper as the new Vice Chairman of the regional football governing body, defeating Stephen Appiah in a closely contested election.

Okraku's visit served as a platform to reinforce the GFA's commitment to fostering collaboration and growth at the regional level.

By empowering regional associations and investing in grassroots development, the GFA aims to create a strong foundation for the future of Ghanaian football.