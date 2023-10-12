GFA boss Kurt Okraku visits Medeama in Washington DC

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku paid a visit to Medeama SC in Washington DC ahead of the Capitral City Cup clash against DC United.

The FA boss together with the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyemang were at the team's camp in DC to motivate the players ahead of Saturday's international friendly.

The Ghanaian Premier League champions arrived in the capital of United States on Wednesday.

The team left Ghana with 15 players, the coaches and some officials of the club and will engage DC United as part of activities to celebrate Ghana Week 2023 in Washington DC.

“This great game which is part of Ghana Week DC not only bridges the gap between Ghana and the USA, but also serves as a shining beacon of unity and collaboration, showcasing the spirit of the Beyond the Return project we are embarking on,” said Mr Akwasi Agyemang back in August.

“Together, we celebrate culture, forge lasting connections, and ignite a new era of international camaraderie.”

Medeama SC and Howard University also held a football clinic.