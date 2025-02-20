GFA boss Kurt Okraku visits Nana Pooley’s family, mourns with widow

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has paid a visit to the family of the late Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, who was tragically stabbed to death during Asante Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC on February 2, 2025.

Okraku arrived in Kumasi on Thursday morning, dressed in black as a sign of mourning, and first met with Asante Kotoko officials before heading to Pooley’s residence.

The FA President extended his condolences to the widow and children of the deceased, assuring them of the football community’s support during this difficult time.

The visit comes days after Okraku refuted claims that he had neglected domestic football matters to focus on a CAF position following Pooley’s tragic death.

His absence after the incident had drawn criticism, but GFA Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro clarified that Okraku had been out of the country for official FA duties and medical reasons.

During his recent meeting with Kotoko, Okraku renewed his call for anyone with information about Pooley’s killer to come forward. “Someone witnessed what happened in Nsoatre, and that person must be honest enough to reveal the truth. It’s a painful moment, but also an opportunity to make a positive impact on Ghana football,” he said.

Reports indicate that the Ghana Premier League could resume on March 1, with FA Cup fixtures scheduled for this weekend.

The league was suspended following Pooley’s death with the clubs, led by Hearts of Oak and Kotoko demanding better, forcing the GFA to introduce an enhanced security protocol to curb hooliganism.