GFA boss Kurt Okraku vows to address low patronage in local league

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has expressed his commitment to addressing the issue of poor attendance.

As the 2023/24 season prepares to kick off next weekend with matches across the country, Okraku has outlined plans to improve fan engagement.

In the previous season, there was a noticeable lack of turnout at stadiums for Ghana Premier League matches, raising concerns about fan interest and involvement in the league.

Okraku emphasised the importance of collaboration between the GFA, clubs, and the media to promote the league and increase attendance. He believes that football serves as a unifying force and aims to leverage the sport to bring people together and enhance the popularity of football in Ghana.

"I think everyone will have to play a big part in ensuring that fans patronize our league," said Okraku. "I have reiterated our (GFA) desire to promote the league, and it is also important for the clubs to promote themselves and also get closer to the media to work towards the common vision."

He expressed the GFA's commitment to this goal, emphasizing the role of football in fostering unity and bringing people together. The GFA, in partnership with clubs and media outlets, seeks to rejuvenate fan engagement and create an enjoyable experience for football enthusiasts in Ghana.