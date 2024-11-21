GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

GFA bus debate: Okwawu United General Manager defends FA amid criticism

Published on: 21 November 2024
GFA bus debate: Okwawu United General Manager defends FA amid criticism

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) sparked mixed reactions after presenting buses to nine Division One League clubs as part of its capacity-building strategy.

The initiative, promised by GFA President Kurt Okraku during the 2023 Ordinary Congress, aimed to ease clubs' transportation challenges and reward top-performing teams from each zone last season.

While many lauded the gesture, social media was abuzz with criticism, with some claiming the buses were substandard. Nana Kwame Dankwah, General Manager of Okwawu United, stood out with a different perspective.

“I personally drove the bus, it is not a brand new vehicle but the interior isn't as bad as some pictures circulating on social media. We at Okwawu United are grateful to the GFA,” Dankwah told Moonlite FM in Sunyani.

The presentation, attended by GFA’s Executive Council members, highlighted the association’s commitment to improving local football infrastructure. Despite the online backlash, the initiative underscores the FA’s pledge to support and motivate clubs to excel on and off the pitch.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more