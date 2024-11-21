GFA bus debate: Okwawu United General Manager defends FA amid criticism

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) sparked mixed reactions after presenting buses to nine Division One League clubs as part of its capacity-building strategy.

The initiative, promised by GFA President Kurt Okraku during the 2023 Ordinary Congress, aimed to ease clubs' transportation challenges and reward top-performing teams from each zone last season.

While many lauded the gesture, social media was abuzz with criticism, with some claiming the buses were substandard. Nana Kwame Dankwah, General Manager of Okwawu United, stood out with a different perspective.

“I personally drove the bus, it is not a brand new vehicle but the interior isn't as bad as some pictures circulating on social media. We at Okwawu United are grateful to the GFA,” Dankwah told Moonlite FM in Sunyani.

The presentation, attended by GFA’s Executive Council members, highlighted the association’s commitment to improving local football infrastructure. Despite the online backlash, the initiative underscores the FA’s pledge to support and motivate clubs to excel on and off the pitch.