GFA cameramen boycott coverage of matches as they demand increase in bonuses

Some matches played over the weekend in the Special Competition were not captured on tape as the camera men assigned by the Ghana Football Association to cover those games boycotted them because monies given them where wholly inadequate.

The camera men responsible for the coverage of the games are demanding for an increase in their bonuses before they venture out to take coverage in subsequent matches.

Explaining why they had to boycott the coverage of the matches, Elvis Mensah who is part of the team assigned by the FA to cover the games said: “When the competition was about to start nobody was contacted. We were just called and assigned on Friday that we should go and cover these games. The monies assigned for the coverage is small. Some of us have to hire cameras before we go for the assignment, he told Atinka FM.

He also revealed that the FA does not have enough cameras hence they have to result to hiring cameras outside.

“The GFA does not have enough cameras to cover the games. Some of the Division One games are not covered because of the lack of cameras available.

“We have to rent cameras at a fee of Gh₵250 per day but because the money assigned is not enough some prefer to rent cameras at a fee of Gh₵100 which will not provide the quality you will need.

“They (Cameramen) boycotted the coverage of last Sunday matches because the monies were wholly inadequate”, he added.

The boycott of the coverage might be a set-back for the FA if not resolved before match day two kicks off on Wednesday.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom