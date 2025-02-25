GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

GFA capo Kurt Okraku and Stephen Appiah visit injured Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu

Published on: 25 February 2025
GFA capo Kurt Okraku and Stephen Appiah visit injured Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu

Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku and Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Stephen Appiah have visited injured defender, Alidu Seidu.

The Stade Rennes defender has been ruled out of teh season after suffering from an ACL injury.

The exciting right back landed awkwardly and ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a Ligue 1 match against Lille.

As part of the FA's routine of bonding, Kurt Okraku and Appiah visited Seidu who is now recovering from his injury.

Alidu underwent a successful surgery in December last year. He has earned 20 caps and scored 1 goal for Ghana since his debut in 2022.

However, he is expected to miss the Matchday five and six games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar which is set for March.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more