GFA capo Kurt Okraku to visit Asante Kotoko secretariat today

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, will visit Asante Kotoko later today.

Mr Okraku will be at the club's secretariat to hold a meeting with the club's leadership at 13:00 GMT.

This meeting forms part of strategic plans to improve security measures at the various venues following the tragic death of Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

Pooley met his untimely death after he was stabbed to death at Nana Kronmansah Park during the Matchday 19 game between Nsoatreman FC and Kotoko.

Following a joint statement from Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak demanding improved security measures, Mr Okraku held a meeting with two clubs on Monday at the headquarters of GFA in Accra.

However, the meeting today is expected to address the concerns Kotoko raised in their statement.

Following the suspension of the Ghana Premier League following the death of Nana Pooley, Asante Kotoko announced that they will only resume competing in competitive football when justice is served.

Kotoko's FA Cup Round of 16 game against Sekondi Eleven Wise, which was supposed to be played this 7 been postponed.

Meanwhile, the club resumed training on Wednesday at Adako Jachie with 19 players.