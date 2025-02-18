GFA charges Elmina Sharks owner Paa Kwesi Nduom over pitch incident and misconduct

Elmina Sharks owner Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom is facing serious charges from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following an incident during his team's Division One League clash against Swedru All Blacks.

The controversy unfolded at the Dr. Nduom Sports Complex, where Dr. Nduom stormed onto the pitch to protest a penalty decision, causing a disruption to the match.

His actions halted play and drew sharp criticism from match officials, sparking concerns over the conduct of club owners during competitive matches.

The GFA has accused Dr Nduom of not only interfering with the game but also inciting his players, officials, and supporters against the referees.

Reports suggest that he took to social media, fueling tensions and urging his followers to confront the officials, which only escalated the situation.

In light of these actions, Dr. Nduom now faces charges for violating Division One League Regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.

He has been given until Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to respond to the allegations.

As the case develops, the football community is closely watching how the GFA will handle the matter, with the integrity of the league hanging in the balance.