GFA Chief of Staff Osekre hits journalist Jeffrey Asare and Sompa FM with defamation lawsuit over appearance fee report

The Chief of Staff of the Ghana Football Association Michael Osekre has dragged journalist Jeffrey Asare and Sompa FM to court over a claim of pocketing $50,000 as part of his appearance fee during the Black Stars campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The experience journalist claimed on Kumasi-based radio station that Michael Osekre was paid the substantial amount of money despite playing no official role during the global showpiece in the Arab region.

The claim has angered the Vision FC president, who has moved a step further to clear his name.

The popular radio personality has apologised to Osekre for peddling over the claim but appears the Ghana FA Chief of Staff will have none of that.

He has dragged the football erudite to the High Court of Ghana in Kumasi in a defamation lawsuit in a chillng turn of event.

On Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association issued a stern warning to persons who have targeted the governing body with malicious and defamatory claims, saturated with a "manufacture of a non-existent scandal" about the Black Stars following the team's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars exit from the global showpiece has sparked the naysayers into spontaneous motion, making widespread claims against the leadership of the association, officials and the Black Stars.

The Ghana FA has been forced to issue a strong warning against persons who they believe are maliciously peddling falsehood aimed at courting disaffection for the governing body.

Not backed by any shred of an evidence, some persons have gone into overdrive pontificating corruption and waxing about money grabbing scheme by members of the football association.

There have been claims Black Stars management committee members pocketed $100,000 each while a substantial amount of monies have been shared by the top brass of the football association in the aftermath of the team's exit.

These serious allegations amongst others have the tendency to court public disaffection against the FA and the Black Stars players and could damage the enviable global brand of team.

The Black Stars exit from the tournament in the group stage has led to several conspiracy theory claims and tales about money sharing scheme by the FA.