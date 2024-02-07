GFA clarifies Kwesi Appiah's role in Black Stars coach selection process

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has clarified that former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, who is a member of the Executive Council, will be involved in the process of selecting a new coach for the Black Stars.

This comes after concerns were raised about his exclusion from a five-member committee set up to identify a suitable candidate for the role.

According to GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, the committee will submit its report to the executive council, which includes Appiah, for review and approval.

"Kwesi Appiah, as a member of the GFA EXCO, will be part of the deliberations and decision-making before we announce a new coach," Addo assured.

The committee was established following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after Ghana's disappointing performance at the AFCON 2023 tournament.

Its mandate is to find a new coach with extensive knowledge of the African football landscape and a proven track record of success.