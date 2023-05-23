GFA clear allowance arrears for Ghana Premier League referees

The payment of allowances for Premier League referees, Match Commissioners, and Referee Assessors until Matchday 30 of the current season has been confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

A unique agreement between the GFA Secretariat and the Referees' body ensures that allowances are cleared after every four weeks of games, and this payment is a part of that agreement.

Only Matchday 31's allowance is still unpaid as of right now. However, the GFA has disclosed that preparations are currently underway for the quick settlement of all unpaid allowances from Matchdays 31 to 34.

According to the GFA, the choice to provide fast payment of referees' allowances top priority is made in order to give them essential financial support during the pivotal parts of the season.

The GFA wants to make sure that referees can concentrate on efficiently officiating matches without experiencing an excessive financial burden because they understand how demanding their job is.

“The decision to pay referees allowance on time is to give them the needed financial boost in the business end of the season,” a statement said.

The statement added that referees, Match Commissioners, and Referee Assessors in the Ghana Women's Premier League have all been paid.