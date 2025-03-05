GFA Club Licensing confirms rejecting Baba Yara Stadium, University of Ghana Stadium after re-inspection

The Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Club Licensing Department has rejected several venues, including the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, following a re-inspection exercise conducted from February 25 to February 27, 2025.

The inspection, aligned with the GFA Stadium Directives and the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols 2025, assessed 15 Ghana Premier League match venues based on technical and security requirements for Category 3 matches.

Key areas examined included the state of the playing field, perimeter fencing, seating capacity, dressing rooms, Safe Zone areas, external walling, and entry and exit points.

Following the inspection, five venues were fully approved for league matches: TNA Stadium, Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Dun's Park in Bibiani, Nsekyire Sports Arena, and Kpando Sports Stadium. Additionally, five other venues received conditional approval, requiring minor repairs and general cleaning.

However, the Baba Yara and the University of Ghana stadiums, which are homes to giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, were flagged for security concerns.

Affected clubs must provide solutions with necessary guarantees before their next official matches, after which an on-site inspection will determine their suitability.

Three venuesâ€”Wenchi Sports Stadium, AAK II Ampain, and Golden City Park - failed to meet both technical and security standards and will remain unapproved until further renovations and a subsequent re-inspection.

The GFA has communicated its findings to the respective clubs, outlining the necessary improvements required for compliance.