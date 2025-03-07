GFA Club Licensing department must be fair and consistent – Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak’s Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, has called for consistency in the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Club Licensing decisions, stressing that rules should be applied fairly to all match venues.

Opare Addo expressed his surprise over the inspection process, questioning why certain stadiums were excluded while others, like Legon and Kumasi, were deemed unfit for matches.

The GFA Club Licensing Department recently stated that security concerns at the University of Ghana Stadium and Baba Yara Stadium must be addressed before hosting league games.

“There are a lot of match venues that we have visited for all this while when you compare Accra or Kumasi and they tell you this doesn't meet and that doesn't meet. Even if you are a layman or an ordinary man it will raise concerns, so when the concerns are raised, I think that they deserve legitimate answers,” Opare Addo told Peace FM, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.com.

Hearts of Oak currently sit fourth in the league with 33 points from 19 games. The Phobians will be aiming for another victory to strengthen their position in the standings.