GFA, clubs must bear cost of match security to help fight hooliganism – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has opined that the GFA and clubs must jointly take responsibility for providing adequate security during matchday to help curb hooliganism.

Hooliganism in the country has deeply affected the beauty of football, which has also affected attendance and sponsorship.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Mr Nyantakyi stressed that the absence of proper security breeds chaos and puts lives at risk.

“Lack of security is violence, and that can lead to loss of lives, property, injury, etc.”

The former CAF 1st Vice President proposed a model where clubs contribute a set minimum amount to help offset the cost of security operations on match days.

“The GFA must consider clubs contributing a certain minimum amount to bear the cost of security,” he said.

“When police, soldiers, or whoever are deployed as security personnel, some travel from faraway places and will incur costs.”

“It is important in the interest of football that the GFA and the clubs find a way to bear the cost. If the GFA has sponsorship, that would be the ultimate," he added.