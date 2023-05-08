Ghana FA commission borehole facility in Kpando

The Ghana Football Association, through the FIFA Forward 1.0, have commissioned a borehole facility at Kpando Park.

The completed project was outdoored by president of the association, Kurt Okraku.

This comes after a similar project was commissioned in Berekum last month by the Ghana Football Association.

The facility would be of immense importance to users of the Kpando Park - a home venue for Heart of Lions. Some lower-tier clubs as well as the Volta Regional Football Association use the Kpando Park as their home venue, hence the construction of the borehole facility.

President Simeon-Okraku was in the company of Dr Randy Abbey, President of Heart of Lions and Executive Council Member, Kwasi Agyemang, Chairman of the Division One League Board and Daniel Agbogah- Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association.

Others included Chiefs and Elders of the Kpando Traditional Area, Members of the Division One League Board, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Samuel Aboabire and Executives of the Volta Regional Football Association.

The borehole project is an initiative of the Executive Council to improve domestic competition across the football ecosystem. A number of facilities in Greater Accra, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions have already been completed and commissioned.

The project is funded by proceeds from FIFA Forward 1.0.