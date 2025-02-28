GFA confident decision to strengthen Black Stars technical team will pay off in upcoming World Cup qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council is confident that interventions made to strengthen the technical team of the Black Stars will yield results in the upcoming games in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Last month, the Ghana FA revamped the Technical team of the Stars after a thorough review of the performance of the national team during the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The decision saw the Ghana FA appointing experienced German manager Winfried Anton Schafer as a technical advisor to the Black Stars.

Highly-rated Ghanaian trainer Desmond Ofei was also appointed assistant coach to deputise Otto Addo.

In a press release from the Ghana FA on Friday, it said, “We expect these interventions to reflect in our upcoming World Cup qualifiers in the month of March and also further on in the year.”

Meanwhile, the football association has acknowledged President John Dramani Mahama’s observation, during his presentation of the State of the Nation address, that the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the AFCON is not reflective of the country's football talent.

The association has also assured that it is ready to work with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to actualize the dreams and aspirations of all Ghanaians.