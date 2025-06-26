GFA confirms Bibiani Gold Stars and Kotoko as Ghana’s representatives for 2025/26 CAF competitions

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially confirmed Bibiani Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko as the country’s representatives for the 2025/26 CAF Interclub competitions.

Bibiani Gold Stars, crowned champions of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, will make their maiden appearance in the CAF Champions League. The Miners clinched the league title with 63 points under the leadership of head coach Stephen Frimpong Manso, completing a remarkable rise just three seasons after gaining promotion to the top flight.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko SC, one of Ghana’s most decorated clubs, will participate in the CAF Confederation Cup following their victory in the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup. The Porcupine Warriors defeated Golden Kick FC in the final to secure their return to continental football.

Both clubs are expected to begin preparations soon for their respective campaigns, which include completing club licensing requirements and player registrations mandated by CAF.