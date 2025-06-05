GFA confirms broadcast schedule for final day of 2024/25 Premier League season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the official broadcast selections for Matchday 34, the concluding round of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Two matches have been chosen for live television coverage on Sunday, June 8, 2025, as clubs battle for final positions in the standings.

Gold Stars FC’s home fixture against Accra Lions will be aired on GLOBE TV, while the clash between Vision FC and Asante Kotoko SC will stream live via the GFA App and other official GFA digital platforms.

All other matches on the final day will also be accessible through the GFA’s official streaming services, ensuring fans can follow their teams in what promises to be a thrilling end to the season.

Broadcast Schedule â€“ Sunday, June 8, 2025

15:00 GMT â€“ Gold Stars FC vs Accra Lions (GLOBE TV)

15:00 GMT â€“ Vision FC vs Asante Kotoko SC (GFA App / GFA Platforms)

The GFA encourages supporters to tune in via the available platforms to witness the season finale.