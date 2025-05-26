GFA confirms clubs did not release Opoku, Djiku and Schindler for Unity Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that defenders Jerome Opoku, Alexander Djiku, and Kingsley Schindler have been left out of the Black Stars squad for the Unity Cup due to club commitments.

According to the GFA, the trio were not released by their respective clubs as the Turkish Super Lig season is still ongoing. Djiku, who plays for FenerbahÃ§e, and Opoku, who is on the books of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir, remain with their teams as they battle for strong finishes in the Turkish top flight. Kingsley Schindler, also based in Turkey with Samsunspor, is similarly unavailable.

The GFA stated that all three players were initially considered by head coach Otto Addo for the friendly fixture against Nigeria but could not be included due to their clubs' refusal to release them outside the FIFA international window.

Ghana will face Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, at the GTech Community Stadium in West London in the semi-final of the Unity Cup. The winner will advance to play either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in the final.

The match is part of the Black Stars' preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with crucial games against Chad and Mali set for September.