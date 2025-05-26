GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

GFA confirms clubs did not release Opoku, Djiku and Schindler for Unity Cup

Published on: 26 May 2025
GFA confirms clubs did not release Opoku, Djiku and Schindler for Unity Cup
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Alexander Djiku of Ghana compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that defenders Jerome Opoku, Alexander Djiku, and Kingsley Schindler have been left out of the Black Stars squad for the Unity Cup due to club commitments.

According to the GFA, the trio were not released by their respective clubs as the Turkish Super Lig season is still ongoing. Djiku, who plays for FenerbahÃ§e, and Opoku, who is on the books of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir, remain with their teams as they battle for strong finishes in the Turkish top flight. Kingsley Schindler, also based in Turkey with Samsunspor, is similarly unavailable.

The GFA stated that all three players were initially considered by head coach Otto Addo for the friendly fixture against Nigeria but could not be included due to their clubs' refusal to release them outside the FIFA international window.

Ghana will face Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, at the GTech Community Stadium in West London in the semi-final of the Unity Cup. The winner will advance to play either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in the final.

The match is part of the Black Stars' preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with crucial games against Chad and Mali set for September.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more