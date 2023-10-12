GFA confirms Ghana captain Andre Ayew speaking with clubs for a potential deal

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have confirmed that the captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew is currently in talks with a number of clubs as he continues his search for a new team.

The former Olympique Marseille midfielder last featured for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League for a short term and departed at the end of last season but has since not been seen in action for any other club.

Despite making Ghana's squad for their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic in the September 2023 international window, the 33-year-old missed out on the latest squad named by Chris Hughton for Ghana's friendly matches against Mexico and United States.

Explaining the skipper's omission, Henry Asante Twun, the communications director of the GFA revealed that the technical team of the Black Stars didn't want to bother Ayew as he remains in negotiation with clubs.

“Andre Ayew is the captain of the team, Andre has been with the team since 2007. He played in the AFCON 2008, he was one of the youngest players in that squad that finished third in the tournament in 2008 and since 2008 he has been an integral member of the team.

“He has risen from a member or just one member to an integral member, to a leader of the team. So he is not someone you can easily do away with or you can easily replace, however, he has got his future to sort out

“At the moment he is club-less, he is talking to clubs, he is having meetings with clubs and he travels a lot. So the technical team spoke to him to make him understand that they want to excuse him from these two international friendlies so that he can sort out his future," Asnte Twum told Radio Gold.

“He took it in good fate and gave his blessing to the team as far as the two matches are concerned and the technical team also wished him well as he looks for a new team.

“So there is no problem as if the door is shut on him, it’s not as if the journey is over for him as far as the team is concerned and Andre brings a lot to this team.

“He is a useful part of the jigsaw, he brings experience to the table, he brings his leadership on and off the pitch.

“He provides loads of inspiration to some of these young players in the squad but for now the coaches feel he should focus on his future, sort out his club issues then he will be considered going forward.” Henry Asante told Radio Gold Sports.

Ghana are set to face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, October 14, followed by a match against the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

These upcoming matches are crucial for preparing the team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, commencing in November, and the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, ensuring they are in top form for these important competitions.