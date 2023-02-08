GFA confirms second transfer window to close on Friday

The second transfer window of the 2022/23 Ghanaian football season, as announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), will close on Friday, February 10.

Clubs must register any signed players before Wednesday, February 15.

Clubs have been actively signing players to reinforce their squads during the transfer window, which opened in January. Clubs now have to fast-track their processes to beat the Friday deadline.

“Second Transfer window closes on Friday, Feb 10, 2023

“Uploading of players on CMS ends on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023,” a short post on GFA's Twitter page read.