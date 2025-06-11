GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA Congress to convene on August 12 at Prampram

Published on: 11 June 2025
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold its 31st Ordinary Congress on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

This follows the mandate of Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes (2019), which grants the Executive Council the authority to determine the date and venue for Congress and to notify members at least ten days in advance.

In line with the statutes, Congress is expected to meet once every football season, typically before the new season begins. As stipulated in Article 31(3), a formal convocation detailing the agenda, activity report, financial statements, auditors’ report, and other relevant documents will be circulated to members at least seven days before the meeting.

The session will provide a platform to discuss key developments and chart the way forward for Ghanaian football. Delegates and stakeholders are encouraged to take note of the date and prepare accordingly.

