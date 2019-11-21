GFA creates five new departments

The Ghana Football Association has created five new departments to allow the smooth running of the association.

The Executive Council have added five new administrative departments, which includes Competitions Department, Human Resource Department , National Teams Department, Audit and Compliance, as well as Marketing and Sponsorship Department.

A press release from the Football Association revealed the new changes, which is expected to uplift the federation in the coming years.

Below is the press release from the GFA

PRESS RELEASE: GFA TO SET UP NEW DEPARTMENTS

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has decided to set up new administrative departments in line with the Council's vision for the Association.

The Executive Council has also decided to resource existing departments such as Communications and Technical Directorate to make them fully functional.

Meanwhile, the Technical Directorate of the GFA is to be permanently moved from the Head Office in Accra to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

