GFA defends George Amoako and Randy Abbey comments on Chris Hughton

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has responded to the criticism of George Amoako and Dr Randy Abbey following their comments on Chris Hughton's performance as Black Stars coach.

This follows recent backlash from the public who expressed dissatisfaction with the Executive Council members' assessment of Hughton.

George Amoako indicated that Hughton had been unimpressive in the matches he has managed as a Black Stars coach while Dr Randy Abbey said the 64-year-old had not met the expectations of many.

The GFA were therefore accused of being against the appointment of Hughton which is why they have suddenly descended on him with criticisms on his performance even after just three games.

Others said that the coach was not the Ghana FA's favoured man and just allowed him to only coach the Black Stars based on the government's direction.

Responding to the situation, Asante Twum asked Ghanaians not to misinterpret the comments stating that such opinions do not represent the stance of the GFA.

"The issue has become topical because of the names mentioned but I Personally don't think there is any problem. I think we also need to take into consideration the fact that when results don't go the way we expect, people will make their views known. And that's how I see it," he told Guide Radio.

"Let's not only focus on the role they occupy. These are respected people [George Amoako and Dr Randy Abbey] in our football industry but regardless of being Executive Council members, they have got every right to express their views when they think things are not going well and so for me let's see it as two individuals putting their opinions across rather than positioning them as people who are speaking on behalf of the FA," he added.