GFA delegation commemorates passing of Vice President Mark Addo’s mother

A distinguished delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) came together on Saturday to observe the one-week commemoration of the passing of Mrs. Gladys Addo, mother of GFA Vice-President, Mark Addo.

Under the leadership of President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the GFA delegation participated in a solemn Church service alongside Mr. Mark Addo and his family.

The service aimed to provide solace and support during this period of mourning.

Following the service, President Kurt Okraku led the delegation in extending official condolences to Mr Mark Addo and his family.

The atmosphere was one of deep empathy, with President Okraku offering comfort to his grieving Vice-President.

Accompanying President Okraku were General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, former Black Stars Management Committee member Mr Kwame Bamfo (Sikkens/Alisa Hotels), and Executive Council members Samuel Aboabire, Gideon Fosu, and Eugene Nobel Noel.

Also present were the President of Dreams Football Club, Alhaji Jiji Mohammed, alongside a substantial contingent of Management and staff from the Ghana Football Association.

Notably, the leadership of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association and Koforidua Semper Fi, a Division One club owned by Mr. Mark Addo, were strongly represented.

The event drew a significant audience, including the President of Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Armah (Mospacka), and the Honorable Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong (MP), Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Plans regarding the funeral arrangements for the late Mrs. Gladys Addo will be communicated in due course.