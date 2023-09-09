GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA delivers new referee uniforms for officials ahead of new season

Published on: 09 September 2023
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has delivered new uniforms for referees ahead of the upcoming season. 

The referees kits was manufactured by German company ZAZ and will be available to officials for the 2023/24 season.

‘’These kinds of interventions is all we need to develop the game and to enhance performance and I would like to thank the President (Edwin Simeon-Okraku) for honoring his promise,’’ Referees Director Alex Kotey told ghanafa.org

‘’We have been looking for a brand to replace ZAZ when we knew that the contract was running out and through our hard work we got a new partner to kit the referees.

‘’This is a great deal for the Referees Department and I can assure the football industry that our referees are going into the new season with loads of hunger and desire to excel’’ added.

The betPawa Premier League is set to kick off on the weekend of September 15-18, 2023.

