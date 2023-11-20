GFA Disciplinary Committee hits Asante Kotoko with GHS80,000 fine

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has imposed a hefty fine of GHc80,000 on Asante Kotoko SC for violating Article 16(c) and Article 16(2)(f) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019 during their Premier League encounter against Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on October 22.

During the 2-2 draw, irate Kotoko fans caused disturbances, resulting in broken seats being thrown onto the field. Following charges by the GFA Prosecutors, Asante Kotoko SC pleaded Not Guilty, but evidence from video recordings and match officials' reports led the Disciplinary Committee to find the club guilty.

In its decision communicated to the club, the Committee has mandated that the total fine be allocated to Nations FC for the repair of the stadium, including the replacement of broken seats.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has also adjudicated and sanctioned various other clubs, team officials, and players for various misconduct offences in recent matches involving Bechem United FC, Berekum Chelsea FC, Bibiani Goldstars, Hearts of Oak SC, Karela FC, Medeama SC, Nsoatreman FC, RTU FC, and more. These sanctions emphasise the commitment to maintaining discipline and fair play within Ghanaian football.