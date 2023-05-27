GFA dismiss Great Olympics protest against Tamale City over coaching qualification

In a recent development, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has rendered its verdict on the protest case filed by Accra Great Olympics FC against Tamale City FC.

The committee has ruled in favour of Tamale City FC, citing that the alleged violation of hiring an eligible coach falls outside the scope of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

The protest case stemmed from the 1-1 draw between Tamale City FC and Accra Great Olympics FC during the Ghana Premier League's round 27 at the Sogakope Park.

However, the Disciplinary Committee determined that the issue at hand is governed by the GFA Club Licensing Regulations and the GFA Club Licensing Book of Sanctions, rather than the Premier League Regulations. Consequently, the committee has imposed a fine of GHc20,000 on Tamale City FC.

The fine has been attributed to Tamale City FC's failure to appoint a Head Coach within the stipulated 30-day grace period granted to them. The club had previously been granted this period due to the departure of their former Head Coach, Walid Mohammed, who left the country for medical reasons.

Tamale City FC is now obligated to swiftly appoint a new head coach in compliance with the GFA Club Licensing Regulations.