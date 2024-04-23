GFA distributes football equipment to grassroots clubs and associations

Central Regional Football Association chairman Robert Otieku Duncan, acting on behalf of Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku, has initiated the distribution of footballs to COLTS clubs across the region.

This move aligns with the GFA's overarching strategy to prioritise Grassroots Football, recognising its pivotal role in nurturing talent for sustained success in football.

Additionally, District, Municipal, and Metropolitan Football Association Chairpersons were furnished with footballs designated for game centres to facilitate Colts and Division 3 league matches.

Moreover, crucial refereeing equipment, such as flags, whistles, and cards, were supplied to these officials to bolster the "Catch Them Young" Referees Training programs within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

This endeavour underscores the GFA's commitment to empowering grassroots football initiatives and enhancing the infrastructure essential for player and referee development.

Similar support will soon be extended to Colts clubs and Football Associations in other regions, ensuring a comprehensive approach to fostering football at the grassroots level nationwide.