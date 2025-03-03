GFA driving ‘agoro ball’ philosophy through coaching education – Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

The head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, has revealed that the association is keen on inculcating the country’s Football DNA at the grassroots level.

It can be recalled that President Kurt Okraku launched the National Football Philosophy on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The comprehensive publication, titled "Ghana's Football DNA," aims to identify the characteristics, strengths, weaknesses, values, and history of Ghanaian football, ultimately shaping the nation's football identity.

According to Neil Armstrong, the Ghana FA is working hard to ensure the country’s football DNA which is often regarded as â€˜agoro ball’ is embraced by all Ghanaian coaches.

To do this, he has indicated that the philosophy has been made part of the curriculum of coaching education offered by the technical directorate of the association.

“We are building on where we have gotten to. That’s why I talked about coaching education. In the first four years of Kurt, a concept called Football DNA was launched. It has to do with the philosophy of the game based on how we play our football. All the coaches being trained are being exposed to the â€˜agoro ball’ philosophy. We like our tricks and flicks, but the modern game is not about tricks and flicks. If you are doing that, you must do it with purpose and score goals.

“We don’t seem to get a lot of strikers coming through, but as for midfielders, we have a lot. Because we know we have a heavy strength there, it becomes a very heavy part of the philosophy. We are blessed with very skilled and strong players. So, when a Ghanaian team is on the field of play, what do we expect to see? That is our football DNA, and that is being pushed hard at our coaching education level,” Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe said.