GFA Election 2023: George Afriyie wants unedited video recordings from vetting 

Ghana FA presidential hopeful George Afriyie has requested for unedited video recording of his vetting after being disqualified from the Football Association's presidential elections.

According to an announcement by the Vetting Committee, George Afriyie was disqualified after breaching “Article 13(2)(j) of the Ghana Football Association statutes, 2019,” as well as his "failure to provide the required number of Ghana Football Association members to support your candidature."

The former Ghana FA Vice president has been given a three-day window to appeal the decision.

George Afriyie in a statement has initiated steps to appeal the decision and has requested for an unedited video recordings of his vetting with the committee.

The disqualification of Afriyie from the Ghana FA presidential race adds further intrigue to the upcoming elections as incumbent Kurt Okraku is expected to go unopposed.

However there is a current injunction on the Ghana Football Association Election.