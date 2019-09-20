GFA Election: BNI election poll predicts win for Wilfred Osei 'Palmer'

A nationwide poll conducted by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) on the impending Ghana Football Association elections has predicted a slight win for presidential hopeful Wilfred Oseu Kwaku 'Palmer', GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

However, the win will be subject to all the aspirants passing a mandatory integrity check.

Th secret polls said to have been conducted among the association's delegates, also predicted the election may need a second round to determine the eventual winner.

The poll according to sources pits Wilfred Osei Kwaku, George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku and Nana Yaw Amponsah in a four-horse race.

The BN reports also suggest young and dynamic Phar Rangers Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah will be the surprise package after making massive in-rows in the biggest voting block- the National Division One League.

There are no chances for former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe, who is out of touch with the grassroots.

Amanda Akuokor Clinton has entered the race to add up to the numbers, the reports from the independent research firms suggest.

The presidential aspirants have been traversing the country to have a last minute jaw-jaw with electorates with the election set to take place on October 25.