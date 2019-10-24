GFA election candidates runaway from Anas partnership allegation, delegates seek revenge

Ghana FA elections candidates accused of being cohorts of Anas Aremeyaw Anas are making frantic efforts to steer clear of the investigative journalist because it could severely damage their chances at the polls.

Two candidates have taken immediate and public steps to disassociate themselves from Anas as several delegates have hinted their desire to exact revenge against those accused of helping the journalist in his making of the No.12 documentary.

Presidential candidate Nana Yaw Amponsah took a journalist to court on Wednesday over the accusation and on the same day Executive Council candidate Randy Abbey granted an interview to deny any association with Anas.

The Ghana FA will start its elections onto the board of the federation on Thursday morning after the No 12 that sought to expose corruption in the game but many in the football fraternity strenuously believe it was calculated to get some people to takeover.

The investigation led to the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi and a subsequent ban by FIFA but as the former leader still wields massive influence among delegates there are fears they will not vote for those accused of being behind the investigation.

Randy Abbey, who is seeking a place on the board of the Ghana FA from the Division One League, publicly disassociated himself from the Anas investigation just one day before the polls as he has persistently been accused of being behind the Anas investigation.

According to his accusers his public statements and actions months before the release of the No 12 documentary shows he had a deep hand in the investigation.

Abbey vehemently denied the allegation on Wednesday saying he stands to gain nothing from the investigation that painted Ghana football in a negative light globally.

Amponsah, thought to be a good candidate, dragged journalist Muftawu Nabila to court on Wednesday claiming the journalist had reported him to FIFA with the accusation that he played a role in the No 12 investigation. Nabila denies ever making that report.

Meanwhile it has been revealed that one of the candidates in the upcoming election approached a leading football influencer in Brong Ahafo region to canvass for votes for him during the election.

The football delegates bluntly told the candidate that he won't campaign because of the role he allegedly played in the No12 investigation.