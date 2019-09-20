GFA Election: Mac-Paradise Okocha to submit forms today

Ghana Football Association Presidential hopeful Mac-Paradise Okocha and his campaign team will be at Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association to submit their forms as today marks the deadline for submission

The experienced journalist has received a lot of backing from football people as well as colleague journalists in his pursue to contest for the position

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Mac Paradise Okocha will be at the Ghana Football Association to submit his forms at 1pm

Mac has got all the endorsement needed from the five members in the Association and is confident on passing the integrity test to be carried out.

All aspirants will undergo a mandatory FIFA integrity test after which the stage will be set for what is expected to be the most keenly contested elections in the history of Ghana football.

Vetting for the qualified candidates is scheduled for September 26 to October 1 with the elections slated for October 25, 2019,in Accra.