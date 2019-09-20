GFA Election: Nana Yaw Amponsah likely to be the surprised package

Phar Rangers boss Nana Yaw Amponsah could be the surprise package in the upcoming Ghana FA presidential election, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The young and dynamic football chief has made significant in-rows in the biggest voting block- the National Division One League.

Amponsah is reported to have weaved his way into the hearts and minds of delegates and could pull a massive masterstroke in the upcoming election.

The UK-trained football administrator has been working off camera, traversing the country sell his message to the electorates.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands, the former FIFA intermediary could pull a massive earthquake due to his practical solution to the problems facing Ghana football.

He may not be in the eye of the storm, but the young, knowledgeable and dynamic administrator cannot be underestimated in the scheme of things.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, who is seen as one of the few credible candidates, is expected to pass the mandatory integrity test to put himself up for the leadership role.