GFA Election: Wilfried Osei invites media for launch of Presidential campaign

Ghana Football Association Presidential hopeful Wilfried Kwaku Osei is set to launch his campaign for the top seat at a media briefing on October 2, 2019.

The Investment Banker and Bankroller of Tema Youth is inviting the media for a press briefing at the Botsio Hall of the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

At the press conference, the affable football administrator will outline his plans for Ghana Football.

The will also be time for questions and answers from the media.

The former Black Stars management committee chairman recently launched a new page on twitter to serve as a communication tool to aid his campaign as he bids to become the next president of the Ghana Football Association.

The experienced football administrator is hoping to convince electorates to vote for him in next month’s presidential elections to lead the new regime of the association.

With as many as seven people aspiring for the top job of the football governing body in the West African country, Palmer is bent on exploring all avenues to ensure his campaign message reaches everybody in the football community.