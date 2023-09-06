GFA Elections 2023: Full Statement on George Afriyie's disqualification from presidential election

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie, has been disqualified from the upcoming GFA presidential election, according to an announcement by the Vetting Committee.

The Vetting Committee cited that Afriyie's application was unsuccessful due to his breach of “Article 13(2)(j) of the Ghana Football Association statutes, 2019,” as well as his "failure to provide the required number of Ghana Football Association members to support your candidature."

The statement went on to provide detailed explanations for Afriyie's disqualification, noting that he has a three-day window to appeal this decision.

Afriyie had previously contested the 2019 presidential election but lost to the incumbent, Kurt Okraku. In this year's election, Okraku's application has passed the vetting process, while Afriyie's did not.

The disqualification of Afriyie from the GFA presidential race adds further intrigue to the upcoming elections as Okraku is expected to go unopposed and be overwhelming endorsed by delegates.

Read the decision below: